STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE Score: Bumrah dismisses openers to bring India back in the game on day two

Marnus Labuschagne (16 batting, 15 balls) lived a charmed life when Wriddhiman Saha, touted as the best wicket-keeper in world, missed a tough but gettable caught behind off Bumrah.

Published: 18th December 2020 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

India's paceman Jasprit Bumrah (R) shouts a successful leg-before-wicket appeal against Australia's batsman Joe Burns (L) on day two of the first cricket Test match between Australia and India

India's paceman Jasprit Bumrah (R) shouts a successful leg-before-wicket appeal against Australia's batsman Joe Burns (L) on day two of the first cricket Test match between Australia and India | AFP

By PTI

ADELAIDE: Jasprit Bumrah bowled a brilliant opening spell to send back Australia's openers, leaving the hosts tottering at 35 for 2 after their pacers dismissed India for 244 during an eventful first session of the opening Day/Night Test's second day here.

Joe Burns (8 off 41 balls) and Matthew Wade (8 off 51 balls) were prepared to play the tough waiting game till Bumrah (8-5-8-2) bowled fast and full to trap both of them leg before as India ended on the right side of 'Umpires Call' on both occasions.

Umesh Yadav (6-4-6-0) and Mohammed Shami (9-0-19-0) also kept things tight although they were a little more on the shorter side during the session compared to Bumrah, who reaped dividends for bowling fuller deliveries.

Marnus Labuschagne (16 batting, 15 balls) lived a charmed life when Wriddhiman Saha, touted as the best wicket-keeper in world, missed a tough but gettable caught behind off Bumrah.

Labuschagne was insanely lucky when Bumrah dropped a dolly at fine leg after the batsman had mis-timed a pull shot off Shami.

He went into the break with Steve Smith (1 batting, 7 balls) for company.

The Australian openers were ready to stay put and wait but Bumrah angled a fuller one into Wade, which rapped him on the pads while he was trying to whip it to mid-wicket. Burns, the man going through a bad patch, also did all the hard work before Bumrah fired one fast and full into the block-hole and got the decision in his favour.

At the start of the day, India's tail-enders contributed precious little as the first innings folded in just 93.1 overs. Mitchell Starc (4/53 in 21 overs) and Pat Cummins (3/48 in 21.1 overs) dismissed the last four batsmen for an addition of only 11 runs to the overnight score.

In fact, India lost seven wickets for 56 runs starting with skipper Virat Kohli's run-out caused by a poor call from vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

On Friday, Ravichandran Ashwin (15) got one to rear up from length as Cummins got his second wicket and India's seventh in the first over of the day. Saha (9) also didn't trouble the scorers, getting out on his overnight tally while chasing a wide delivery from Starc.

Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah hit a boundary each but that was just tail-enders' bravado as the innings folded in just 25 balls on the second day.

If one goes by how the pink ball matches at Adelaide have panned out, India have scored at least 75 runs less than what should have been a fighting first innings total.

In the end, Kohli's dismissal might just cost them dearly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah india vs australia Adelaide match
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp