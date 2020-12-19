'Hand of God moment from Shami': Twitter reacts as India collapses for 36 recording lowest Test score

By Online Desk

After stunning bowling in the first innings, India appeared to have taken control over the match only for the Australian bowlers to rip them apart on Day 3.

With India in 30s, reactions were coming from all corners, hoping and praying they will cross 42 - the previous lowest ever score by India - but no, India ended the second innings batting with 36/9.

Before this, India's lowest score was 42 in Test cricket against England in 1974.

As the fall began early in the morning, fans were angry, frustrated but the banter began eventually as it is inevitable to look at the score without poking fun.

Here are some of the best puns, rants, facts and other reactions to this disastrous yet historic moment by the Indian cricket team:

The hand of God moment from Shami bhai, saved team India from getting all out to their lowest score ever. #AUSvIND — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) December 19, 2020

#PaavaKadhaigal streaming both on Netflix and Sony Liv. #INDvAUS — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) December 19, 2020

#AUSvIND

To be fair it's Saturday and our boys were in party mood. pic.twitter.com/8UwrKcBNKT — Rishab Chawla (@RishabChawla4) December 19, 2020

36 is India's lowest total ever in Tests and lowest by any team in 65 years! #AusvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 19, 2020

Ravi Shastri in today's test match of RCB vs AUS#INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/NiGELbZKk6 — Rooster Bennett (@bennett_rooster) December 19, 2020

Under Modi's regime, India has posted its lowest test cricket ever. — Manu Joseph (@manujosephsan) December 19, 2020

India collapsing like MIG-21s#AusvInd — Dennis 36 (@DennisCricket_) December 19, 2020

it could be worse, we may have woken up at 5am on a Saturday for this #AUSvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 19, 2020

Australia needs 90 runs to win the first test match.