Entire South Africa squad tests negative for COVID-19 ahead of Test series against Sri Lanka

The CSA said that COVID-19 tests were conducted on Saturday, upon players' entry into the Bio-Secure Environment.

Published: 20th December 2020 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa Cricket Team

South Africa Cricket Team (Photo | AP)

By ANI

JOHANNESBURG: The Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday announced that the entire Proteas squad has tested negative for coronavirus ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

The CSA said that COVID-19 tests were conducted on Saturday, upon players' entry into the Bio-Secure Environment.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) is pleased to report that the entire Proteas team has returned negative results from the COVID-19 tests that were conducted upon their entry into the Bio-Secure Environment yesterday ahead of the two-match Test Series against Sri Lanka starting on Saturday, 26 December," the CSA said in a statement.

On Friday, the CSA had said that two members of the Proteas team have returned positive COVID-19 results, following their scheduled first round of testing ahead of the team's entry into the Bio-Secure Environment. The CSA had said that these tests, which form part of the CSA COVID-19 protocol for the tour, took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The players will no longer form part of the Test team and will observe the COVID-19 protocols, including isolating with immediate effect. CSA's medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being. CSA can also confirm that no other players in the currently named squad were deemed close contacts after contact tracing procedures were conducted," the CSA had said.

Moreover, the CSA on Friday included three more players to the Proteas squad ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka. Former South Africa under-19 captain Raynard van Tonder, Lutho Sipamla and Dwaine Pretorius were the ones to be added to the team.

The two-match Test series between South Africa and Sri Lanka will begin on December 26.

Proteas Test squad for Sri Lanka series: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Beuran Hendricks, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Sarel Erwee, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Raynard van Tonder. 

