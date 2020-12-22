STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Boxing Day Test: Gautam Gambhir asks India to play five bowlers, use Ajinkya Rahane bat at No 4

Rahane took charge after regular captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday left for India for the birth of his first child.

Published: 22nd December 2020 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

Ajinkya Rahane in action against Australia A (Photo | Twitter @BCCI)

Ajinkya Rahane in action against Australia (Photo | Twitter @BCCI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former opener Gautam Gambhir feels India would do well to enter the upcoming second Test against Australia with five bowlers and make stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane bat at the No.4 position.

India lost the series-opening Day/Night Test by eight wickets after collapsing to their lowest Test total of 36 in their second innings at the Adelaide Oval.

Rahane took charge after regular captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday left for India for the birth of his first child.

"I will want to see Rahane at number four. I will not want to him stay at number five because if he is the captain now, he has to lead from the front. So, Rahane should play at number four in place of Virat Kohli," Gambhir said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

The two-time World Cup winning player also batted for KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill's inclusion in the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test, scheduled to be played in Melbourne from December 26-30.

"KL Rahul should play at number five and Rishabh Pant should play at number six. Jadeja and Ashwin should play at number seven and eight and then three seamers. I will want to go in with five bowlers," said Gambhir.

"I wanted Prithvi Shaw to start the series because if a player has scored a hundred and two fifties in four Test matches and hit a fifty in the last tough tour to New Zealand, then you start with him, no doubt the form was not good.

"But now in the type of form, he is in, more than the form his confidence is very low, so I will want to see Shubman Gill at the top along with Mayank Agarwal and Pujara at number three.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gautam Gambhir
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp