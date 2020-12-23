STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CAC to interview selectors on Thursday

Former pacer Ajit Agarkar has emerged as a favourite to take over as chairman of the panel.

Ajit Agarkar (File Photo )

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will interview candidates for the senior men's selection committee on Thursday with former pacer Ajit Agarkar emerging as a favourite to take over as chairman of the panel.

The CAC, consisting of Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik, which appointed Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh in March, will conduct the interviews virtually before forwarding the names to the BCCI. The board will ratify it at the annual general meeting in Ahmedabad.

The tenure of Sarandeep Singh, Devang Gandhi and Jatin Paranjpe is already over. While there was an indication that candidates would be interviewed after the AGM, the BCCI, in a communication late on Wednesday evening, asked them to be ready for an interview on Thursday morning.

Apart from Agarkar, other candidates include Abey Kuruvilla, Chetan Sharma, Maninder Singh, Shiv Sundar Das, Debasish Mohanty, Ranadeb Bose. Among those who will be interviewed, Agarkar is the most experienced with more than 200 international matches to his name. If selected, he will replace Joshi as chairman on the virtue of experience with the former left-arm spinner continuing as a member of the panel.

In place of Sarandeep, one among Chetan and Maninder could make it but all eyes are on who will represent the east zone. The chances of Bose replacing fellow statemate Gandhi look low with one among Das and Mohanty being spoken about as favourites. 

