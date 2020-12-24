STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

'Don’t believe me? Ask Ashwin and Natarajan', Sunil Gavaskar cites 'different rules for different players' in Indian dressing room

Gavaskar added that Natarajan has been forced to stay back only as a net bowler even though the limited-overs series, of which he was a part, ended almost a fortnight back.

Published: 24th December 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has hinted at a divide within the Indian team, saying that treatment meted out to bowlers like R Ashwin and T Natarajan is biased as there are "different rules for different players".

The former India opener said that Ashwin has suffered within the Indian team because of his forthrightness. He also took a dig at the India skipper Virat Kohli, who got permission to leave the tour of Australia to attend the birth of his child, while T Natarajan who became father during the IPL playoffs is yet to see his daughter.

"For far too long Ashwin has suffered not for his bowling ability of which only the churlish will have doubts, but for his forthrightness and speaking his mind at meetings where most others just nod even if they don't agree," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

"Any other country would welcome a bowler who has more than 350 Test wickets and not to forget four Test match centuries, too. However, if Ashwin doesn't take heaps of wickets in one game he is invariably sidelined for the next one. That does not happen to established batsmen though. Even if they fail in one game they get another chance and another and another but for Ashwin the rules seem to be different," he added.

Gavaskar added that Natarajan has been forced to stay back only as a net bowler even though the limited-overs series, of which he was a part, ended almost a fortnight back.

"Another player who will wonder about the rules but, of course, can't make any noise about it as he is a newcomer. It is T. Natarajan. The left-arm yorker specialist who made an impressive debut in the T20 and had Hardik Pandya gallantly offering to share the man of the T20 series prize with him had become a father for the first time even as the IPL playoffs were going on. He was taken to Australia directly from the UAE and then looking at his brilliant performances, he was asked to stay on for the Test series but not as a part of the team but as a net bowler. Imagine that," wrote Gavaskar.

"A match winner, albeit in another format, being asked to be a net bowler. He will thus return home only after the series ends in the third week of January and get to see his daughter for the first time then. And there is the captain going back after the first Test for the birth of his first child. That's Indian cricket. Different rules for different people. If you don't believe me ask Ravi Ashwin and T. Natarajan," he further wrote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Gavaskar T Natarajan R Ashwin Indian team
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sundhar. S
    Hmmm... kohli should hav taken natrarajan back with him. Hipocracy
    14 hours ago reply

  • parthasarathy n
    As Gavaskar has written in his sports column both Ashwin and the new comer Natrajan have been treated diffetently in the dressing room. This is not a good sign for Team India where all the players need to be treated equally without any bias. Natrajan is a good prospect and he should be provided enough opportunities to prove his skills. Take the case of Rishab Pant who has been given enough opportunities but he is yet to prove his calibre. Not all players shine at all times. The selectors should look only into performance of the individual and then choose the best 11.
    17 hours ago reply
Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp