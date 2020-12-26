STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma named in Delhi's Mushtaq Ali trophy squad

The selection panel named a jumbo 42-member squad that also has Under-19 World Cup winning captain Unmukt Chand, Nitish Rana, Pawan Suyal and Manan Sharma.

Shikhar Dhawan (L) and Ishant Sharma

Shikhar Dhawan (L) and Ishant Sharma (File photos| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India pacer Ishant Sharma is set to make a comeback to competitive cricket after being named in Delhi's Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad, which will be led by senior opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Ishant was forced to miss the Australia tour due to side strain suffered during the IPL. It has been learnt that Ishant will not be available for all matches. Dhawan featured in the T20 series against Australia, scoring a half-century in the second match.

The selection panel named a jumbo 42-member squad that also has Under-19 World Cup winning captain Unmukt Chand, Nitish Rana, Pawan Suyal and Manan Sharma. The panel met on Friday to pick the squad and has asked all the players to report to chief coach Rajkumar Sharma and coach Gursharan Singh.

