STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia: Umesh Yadav suffers calf muscle injury, taken for scans

Umesh, 33, was in the middle of a fine spell when he experienced pain in his left leg and called for immediate medical attention.

Published: 28th December 2020 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

India's Umesh Yadav, top right, receives treatment during play on day three of the second cricket Test. (Photo | AP)

India's Umesh Yadav, top right, receives treatment during play on day three of the second cricket Test. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: India fast bowler Umesh Yadav hobbled off the field after suffering a calf muscle injury during the third day of the second Test against Australia here on Monday and has been taken for scans.

Umesh, 33, was in the middle of a fine spell when he experienced pain in his left leg and called for immediate medical attention.

He later limped back to the dressing room.

"Umesh Yadav complained of pain in his calf while bowling his 4th over and was assessed by the BCCI medical team. He is being taken for scans now," BCCI media team released a statement.

Umesh had dismissed opener Joe Burns with a peach of a delivery in only his second over earlier.

Debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj completed what was the eighth over of the innings.

India are already missing the services of seasoned pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma and the latest injury would add to the visiting team's woes in the four-match Test series.

With updates awaited on Umesh's injury, India's decision to play five bowlers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground might help their cause.

Having bowled out Australia for 195 in their first innings, India put up 326 for a substantial lead of 131 runs.

India trail the series 0-1 after their loss in the opener in Adelaide.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs Australia Umesh Yadav BCCI
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp