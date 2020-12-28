STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SOP allowing 50 stadia to operate at 50 per cent capacity opens door for fans in England series

Published: 28th December 2020

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: India’s upcoming home series against England could possibly be played in front of spectators as the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports issued new standard operating procedures (SOP) which allows stadia to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity.

But there is one roadblock. It is understood that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is hesitant to play in front of fans. However, the BCCI has already opened negotiations with their English counterparts and remain hopeful the series will be the first international event in India that will have fans amid the pandemic.

While the final decision to allow spectators in the stadium rests with the local authorities, the BCCI is confident that securing permission from the Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra state governments won’t be an issue as all three stadia have enough ventilation as per the norms. 

England are scheduled to arrive in Chennai on January 26, where they will play two Test matches starting from February 5 before moving to Ahmedabad, which will host two Tests and five T20Is. Pune is set to host the three ODIs in March. 

It is understood that the BCCI has informed the ECB about its plans to have spectators in the stadium with an extensive proposal being discussed. As part of it, the BCCI has assured the ECB that stands next to the dressing rooms will be left empty as players’ seating areas have to be out in the open. The ECB’s fears are understandable as India are among the worst affected Covid nations.

