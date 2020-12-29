STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah's dismissal of Steve Smith reminiscent of Karsan Ghavri's Greg Chappell wicket

Steve Smith getting bowled by Jasprit Bumrah down the leg-side with his leg-stump exposed on the third day of the second Test.

Published: 29th December 2020 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

India's Jasprit Bumrah, second left, is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Australia's Steve Smith during play on day three of the second Test at the MCG.

India's Jasprit Bumrah, second left, is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Australia's Steve Smith during play on day three of the second Test at the MCG. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Steve Smith getting bowled by Jasprit Bumrah down the leg-side with his leg-stump exposed on the third day of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground brought back memories of another Australian great Greg Chappell getting bowled by Karsan Ghavri down the leg during the 1981 Melbourne Test which was also won by India.

Smith was bowled on Monday as he shuffled across to cover the off-stump as he usually does, allowing the ball from the right-armer Bumrah to slip past his pads and clip his leg-stump. With Australia still 60 runs behind, it turned out to be a big wicket for India as they ran through the brittle Aussie middle-order with tight bowling and restricted them to 200 and eventually won the Test by eight wickets.

Back in 1981, left-arm seamer Ghavri had done something similar to Chappell as Australia were looking to chase down a small target of 143. Chappell, like Smith, was Australia's best batsman in that eleven and is considered an all-time great.

Ghavri, while speaking to IANS recalled the Test, "We were all out after tea and had set a target of 143 for them to win. As soon as we entered the field (on the fourth day), Sunil Gavaskar, the India captain instructed the bowlers to stick to accuracy. He said accuracy was the key on a wicket that was so bad, with such big cracks that you didn't know where the ball would go after bouncing."

Ghavri got rid of opener John Dyson but the next man in was Chappell.

"Before Greg came in, Gavaskar asked me to bowl a bouncer the first ball so I tried to dig it in. But somehow the ball must have pitched on one of those cracks and never rose. He was preparing for a short-pitched delivery but that particular delivery never came up, keeping very low. His leg-stump was exposed and the ball took the leg-stump and he was out the first ball," recalls Ghavri.

That was a big blow as the Aussies were reduced to 24 for three at stumps on fourth day. With their talismanic batsman out, they crumbled on the fifth day to be all out for 83 with Kapil Dev taking five wickets for 28 runs. Quite like the way Tim Paine-led Australia crumbled across the third and fourth days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah Karsan Ghavri Greg Chappell Steve Smith india vs australia India vs Australia series India vs Australia Test series India vs Australia second Test India vs Australia Boxing Day Test
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp