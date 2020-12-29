STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Kyle Jamieson was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Published: 29th December 2020 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson fields the ball during play on day two of the first cricket Test against Pakistan at Bay Oval.

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson fields the ball during play on day two of the first cricket Test against Pakistan at Bay Oval. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day of the first Test against Pakistan in Tauranga.

Jamieson was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match, an ICC release said.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Jamieson, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 75th over of Pakistan's first innings on Monday, when Jamieson, after fielding the ball on his follow-through, threw it in the direction of Faheem Ashraf at high speed when the batsman was away from the stumps but within the popping crease and not intending to take a run.

Jamieson admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC Elite Panel match referee Jeff Crowe and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Wayne Knights, third umpire Chris Brown and fourth official Shaun Haig levelled the charges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand New Zealand cricket ICC Code of Conduct Kyle Jamieson
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp