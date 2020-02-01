Home Sport Cricket

India fined for slow over-rate in fourth T20 against New Zealand

ICC match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanctions after Virat Kohli's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target on Friday after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Published: 01st February 2020 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 03:42 PM

Virat Kohli

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WELLINGTON: The Indian team was on Saturday docked 40 per cent of its match fee for slow over-rate in the fourth T20 International against New Zealand at the Westpack Stadium here.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

On-field umpires Chris Brown and Shaun Haig, and third umpire Ashley Mehrotra had levelled the charges.

Skipper Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

India beat New Zealand in the super over to stretch their lead to 4-0 in the five-match series.

