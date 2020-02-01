Home Sport Cricket

Spinal surgeon James Allibone suggested Hardik Pandya to skip New Zealand Test series

Pandya underwent successful surgery in October last year to treat an acute lower-back injury and has remained out of action since.

The skipper was impressed as to how Pandya used the shirt ball and also the speed at which he bowled.

Hardik Pandya was on Saturday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Saturday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full match fitness, the BCCI said.

The decision was taken after the 26-year-old consulted spinal surgeon James Allibone in the United Kingdom.

"Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He travelled to London and was accompanied by NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon Dr James Allibone," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"Hardik will be under rehab at the National Cricket Academy until he regains full match fitness," he added.

Pandya underwent a successful surgery in October last year to treat an acute lower-back injury and has remained out of action since.

He last played for India during the T20 International series against South Africa, taking part in the third match in Bengaluru.

He has not played Test cricket since the Southampton match against England in September 2018.

The back problem had kept him in and out of the national team since mid-2018.

Returning from the surgery, Pandya was last month pulled out of the India A team's tour of New Zealand after failing mandatory fitness tests in Mumbai.

The selectors had picked him in the squad without testing him in the Ranji matches.

Pandya's scores were below the permissible range in the fitness tests.

In his place, Tamil Nadu captain Vijay Shankar was drafted into the India A team.

The all-rounder had also taken part in a practice session with the Indian team before an ODI against Australia in Mumbai last month.

Pandya's fitness is important for India's T20 World Cup plans as his fast-medium bowling and explosive hitting power gives the team the required balance.

