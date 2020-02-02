Home Sport Cricket

NZ T20I: Rohit Sharma being assessed for calf injury, KL Rahul leads India 

Rohit, batting at number three, was retired hurt after injuring his left calf whilst hitting a six.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma didn't take the field after injuring himself while batting in the fifth T20 against New Zealand. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MOUNT MAUNGANUI (New Zealand): Stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma did not take the field after injuring his calf while batting in the fifth and final T20 against New Zealand here on Sunday.

"Rohit Sharma is being assessed at the moment. He will not take the field today," read an official update form the BCCI.

KL Rahul captained the side in Rohit's absence.

Rohit, batting at number three, was retired hurt after injuring his left calf whilst hitting a six.

He walked off the field in discomfort.

He faced 41 balls for his 60, hitting three fours as well as three sixes. India play the first game of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday.

