Home Sport Cricket

Rohit Sharma becomes eighth Indian to score 14,000 international runs

He achieved the feat against New Zealand in the ongoing fifth and final T20I of the five-match series here at the Bay Oval.

Published: 02nd February 2020 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Rohit Sharma (R) bats watched by New Zealand’s Tim Seifert (L) during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match. (Photo | AFP)

Rohit Sharma (R) bats watched by New Zealand’s Tim Seifert (L) during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the eighth Indian batsman to score 14,000 international runs across different formats of the game.

He achieved the feat against New Zealand in the ongoing fifth and final T20I of the five-match series here at the Bay Oval.

Apart from Rohit, Mohammad Azharuddin (15,593) Virender Sehwag (17,253), MS Dhoni (17,266), Sourav Ganguly (18,575), Virat Kohli (21,788), Rahul Dravid (24,208) and Sachin Tendulkar (34,357) are the other Indian batsman to score more than 14,000 international runs.

In the ongoing series against the Kiwis, Rohit had completed 10,000 runs as an opening batsman.

Tendulkar has the record for scoring most international runs after registering 34,357 runs across formats.

In the ongoing match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. The side made just one change as Rohit Sharma came back into the side in place of Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ | Sanju Samson fails to impress in fifth T20I against New Zealand

India leads the series 4-0 and if the side manages to win the last match, they will become the first team to whitewash their opponent in a five-match T20I series.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Sharma India vs New Zealand
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp