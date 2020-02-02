Ross Taylor becomes first male New Zealand cricketer to play 100 T20I games

By ANI

MOUNT MAUNGANUI (New Zealand): Ross Taylor on Sunday became the first New Zealand male cricketer to play 100 T20I.

Taylor achieved this feat in the final T20I against India at the Bay Oval. He also became the third most capped player in international cricket.

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik and India's Rohit Sharma are the only two players ahead of Taylor. Malik has featured in 113 matches while Rohit has played 108 games.

The 35-year-old batsman has smashed seven fifties in the shortest format with a high score of 63.

ALSO READ | India beat New Zealand by 7 runs in final T20I to claim rare 5-0 whitewash

Taylor on Sunday added 99 runs with Tim Seifert (50) for the fourth wicket to help New Zealand recover after an early collapse in the game.

Seifert clobbered a 30-ball 50 studded with five fours and three sixes, while Ross Taylor hit two sixes and five fours in his 47-ball 53-run innings.

However, once Seifert was dismissed in the 13th over, the hosts suffered a collapse, losing five wickets, including Taylor, for 25 runs to loss the plot in the end.

The most capped women player in the T20I is Australia's Ellyse Perry. Perry surpassed New Zealand's Suzie Bates who has played 112 games and amassed 3118 runs with an average of 30.87. Bates is also the most capped Kiwi cricketer across men and women.