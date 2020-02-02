Virat Kohli backs Kane Williamson, calls him 'right guy' to lead New Zealand

By PTI

MOUNT MAUNGANUI (New Zealand): Indian captain Virat Kohli also backed under-fire New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, saying he is the right man to lead the Black Caps despite the 0-5 drubbing in the T20I series.

"Kane and me have similar mindsets, similar philosophies. It is amazing that despite being from different parts of the world, we have similar thinkings and we speak the same language," he said.

"Despite what the scoreline suggests, I feel that New Zealand cricket is in the best hands and he is the right guy to lead this team. He is the perfect, perfect man to lead them. I wish him the best of luck and power to lead this side in the future. They are a side everyone loves to watch and play against."

It was the first time that New Zealand lost three or more matches in a bilateral T20I series at home. They had gone down 0-2 to England back in February 2008.

New Zealand stand-in skipper Tim Southee said there wasn't much difference between the two sides.

"It's another close one, unfortunately on the wrong side again. If you give them a sniff, they take it with both hands. I don't think it is a massive gap, the scoreline does suggest that, but we only need to do the smaller things better," he said.

The two teams will next play a three-match ODI series beginning on February 5 and Southee hoped that the hosts will put up a better show with new players coming into the side.

"The ODIs are a different format, new personnel come in and it is a format where we have done well," he said.

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was adjudged the Man of the Match for his three-wickets haul, said he always had the belief that a couple of good overs can change the complexion of the game.

"Feeling very good.

The match got close at one point but we had belief that if we can squeeze in one or two good overs, the match can get close," he said.

"It was windy, I was trying to use the wind and the longer side of the boundary. Very happy with the learnings, different ground dimensions, first time in New Zealand, great result."