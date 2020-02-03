Home Sport Cricket

Men in Blue gear up for ODI challenge against Kiwis

As India won the T20I rubber convincingly, Kohli had said he and his Kiwi counterpart have similar mindsets.

Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue is on a high after whistewashing New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I rubber. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

HAMILTON: The Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue is on a high after whistewashing New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I rubber and the Indian cricketers seem to enjoy the victory in every possible way beside gearing up for the upcoming ODI series.

After Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer tried recreating a little break dance which was seen on the former's Twitter handle earlier, the BCCI has now shared an image of Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami along with the off-spinner where the trio are seen relaxing over a cup of coffee.

"Travel day swag on point," the BCCI captioned the image on Instagram. India will now take on the hosts in a three-match ODI series, starting Wednesday here.

As India won the T20I rubber convincingly, Kohli had said he and his Kiwi counterpart have similar mindsets.

"Kane and me have similar mindsets, similar philosophies. It is amazing that despite being from different parts of the world, we have similar thinking and we speak the same language," Kohli said after the game when asked about their conversation.

"Despite what the scoreline suggests, I feel that New Zealand cricket is in the best hands and he is the right guy to lead this team," he added.

