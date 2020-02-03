Home Sport Cricket

Umar Akmal faces sanctions for misbehaving during fitness test: Report

Fitness has been an issue with the Akmal brothers for several years now with Umar falling out with the PCB on the same grounds during Mickey Arthur's time as head coach.

Published: 03rd February 2020 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Umar Akmal (AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's out-of-favour wicketkeeper Umar Akmal could face disciplinary action after he reportedly asked a trainer "where is the fat" while exposing himself completely during a fitness test.

The matter has been reported to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and according to an 'ESPNcricinfo' report, they are fully aware of the incident that took place at the National Cricket Academy and are looking at potential punishments for bringing the game into disrepute.

The junior Akmal, who is reported to have exposed himself in frustration after failing to pass one of the fitness tests, is now faced with the prospect of being banned from the country's next domestic tournament.

He is said to have asked a staff "bataye charbee kaha hain (tell me where is the fat)".

Fitness has been an issue with the Akmal brothers for several years now with Umar falling out with the PCB on the same grounds during Mickey Arthur's time as head coach.

This comes at a time when the PCB, under the stewardship of former captain Misbah-ul-Haq, has pledged its commitment to maintaining high fitness standards not just in international but also in domestic cricket.

As per Misbah's instructions, each provincial side is required to regulate fitness tests on a quarterly basis.

Umar's elder brother Kamran, who himself skipped two fitness tests, before failing in nearly all departments when he finally did take one, said the incident at the NCA was simply a "misunderstanding".

Once seen as a bright prospect, Umar scored a century on Test debut against New Zealand in 2009, and remained a regular feature for some years until poor form and fitness led to him being dropped in favour of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

In 16 Tests, Umar made 1003 runs with one century and six fifties.

While in 121 ODIs, he has 3194 runs with two centuries -- the best being 102 not out.

In 84 T20 Internationals, Akmal has made 1690 runs with the highest score of 94 and eight half-centuries to his name.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Umar Akmal Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistan
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp