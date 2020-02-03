Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Sanjay Manjrekar

Manjrekar said that Pakistan under Imran had found different ways of winning matches even when it seemed all was lost.

Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels there are a lot of similarities between the Virat Kohli-led Team India and the Pakistan team when Imran Khan had led it as both captains instill strong self-belief in their respective teams.

"India under Virat in NZ reminds me of Pakistan under Imran. Strong self belief as a team. Pakistan under Imran found different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions. That only happens when the self belief is strong," he tweeted after India whitewashed the Kiwis 5-0 in the T20I rubber.

Manjrekar also felt that wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul was the find of the series for India.

"Find of the T20 series in NZ for me is the 'batsman keeper' K.L. Rahul. Absolutely brilliant," Manjrekar tweeted.

