Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan opt to bat against India in U-19 World Cup semifinal

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first semifinal of U-19 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Published: 04th February 2020 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first semifinal of U-19 World Cup here on Tuesday.

By PTI

POTCHEFSTROOM: Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir won the toss and opted to bat against India in the high-voltage semi-final clash of the Under-19 World Cup on Tuesday.

"We're going to bat first because it's a semi-final game. We have to put a good score on the board and defend it. It's time to make a mark in the big game, especially for us experienced players in the team. I think this match is always a bigger one (against India), hopefully we have a good match today and play good cricket. Same team as the one that played Afghanistan," Nazir said after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, India skipper Priyam Garg said: "Very happy to bowl first. India-Pakistan matches are more hyped by the crowd than the players. No changes to the team."

India have remained unbeaten so far in tournament.

Palying XI: India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Verma, Priyam Garg (Captain), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, 1Akash Singh

Pakistan: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (Captain, wk), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Amir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
U-19 World Cup pakistan India
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp