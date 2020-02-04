Pakistan opt to bat against India in U-19 World Cup semifinal

By PTI

POTCHEFSTROOM: Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir won the toss and opted to bat against India in the high-voltage semi-final clash of the Under-19 World Cup on Tuesday.

"We're going to bat first because it's a semi-final game. We have to put a good score on the board and defend it. It's time to make a mark in the big game, especially for us experienced players in the team. I think this match is always a bigger one (against India), hopefully we have a good match today and play good cricket. Same team as the one that played Afghanistan," Nazir said after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, India skipper Priyam Garg said: "Very happy to bowl first. India-Pakistan matches are more hyped by the crowd than the players. No changes to the team."

India have remained unbeaten so far in tournament.

Palying XI: India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Verma, Priyam Garg (Captain), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, 1Akash Singh

Pakistan: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (Captain, wk), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Amir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan