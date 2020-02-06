Home Sport Cricket

'Only KL Rahul can make 360 degrees batting look orthodox, classical'

During the course of his innings, Rahul hit 6 sixes and 3 boundaries, including a reverse scoop six off Jimmy Neesham.

Published: 06th February 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

KL Rahul bats during the first One Day International cricket match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton. (Photo | AP)

KL Rahul bats during the first One Day International cricket match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

HAMILTON: Even though India didn't end on the winning side in the first ODI against New Zealand, there were quite a few positives for the Men in Blue after the thrilling encounter.

One of those was the fluent batting performance by K.L. Rahul, who played a brilliant knock of unbeaten 88 and alongside Shreyas Iyer (103) helped India post a formidable 348-run target for the Kiwis.

Rahul, who has been in the form of his life in the ongoing New Zealand tour, took just 64 balls to score those runs in the game at Seddon Park. During the course of his innings, Rahul hit 6 sixes and 3 boundaries, including a reverse scoop six off Jimmy Neesham.

Following his knock, cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar described the 27-year-old as a "360 degree" batsman. "Only K.L. Rahul can make 360 degrees batting look orthodox and classical," Manjrekar wrote on Twitter.

Former India player Mohammad Kaif had also praised Rahul for his ability to adapt and take on different roles and responsibilities, describing him as "India's very own Swiss Knife".

It should be remembered that former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers has been till now known as the "360 degree" batsman considering his ability to score runs and boundaries, all round the park.

Being compared to the great Proteas batsman will undoubtedly be a feather on the cap for the youngster. India will now aim to level the three-match series when they take on New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday at Eden Park, Auckland.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Men in Blue KL Rahul
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp