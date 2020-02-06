WATCH | MS Dhoni in new Avatar; becomes panipuri seller for RP Singh
MS Dhoni is currently in the Maldives on a vacation where he was seen in a new role as he served paani puri to former teammate RP Singh.
NEW DELHI: A video of Mahendra Singh Dhoni has surfaced on the internet in which he can be seen stuffing a panipuri using a spoon and serving it to former Indian cricketer Rudra Pratap Singh and his ex-India colleague Piyush Chawla, who can be seen relishing the panipuri.
A user shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "Straight outta Maldives, our rockstar is seen making a couple of panipuris!...Our favourite chat just became even more delectable!"
As the post went viral, it won the hearts of netizens.
Earlier also a video of Dhoni playing volleyball went viral on social media. The former India captain was seen wearing a black T-shirt and enjoying his time on the beach with friends.
The two-time World Cup-winning captain has not played international cricket since India's heartbreaking loss against New Zealand in the semifinal of the 2019 ODI World Cup.