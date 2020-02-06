Home Sport Cricket

Why India has never hosted U-19 World Cup

The U-19 World Cup has been a happy hunting ground for India. Not only has the country won it a record four times, it found future stars in this competition.

Published: 06th February 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Fahad Munir (L) plays a shot as India's Dhruv Jurel (R) looks on during the Semi-Final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AFP)

Pakistan's Fahad Munir (L) plays a shot as India's Dhruv Jurel (R) looks on during the Semi-Final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AFP)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The U-19 World Cup has been a happy hunting ground for India. Not only has the country won it a record four times, it found future stars in this competition. Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli — to name a few. In the ongoing edition in South Africa, the Indian team has reached the final, where they will play the winners of New Zealand and Bangladesh on Sunday.

Even as the love story between India and the U-19 World Cup continues, it stands out as odd that the country has never hosted the competition. Starting from 1988, the ICC has organised the biennial event 13 times including the current one. Even though it has travelled to non-regular destinations like Malaysia and UAE, it has never come to Indian shores.

New Zealand has staged the U-19 World Cup thrice. Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and South Africa have been the hosts twice each. It was played once each in Malaysia and UAE. With the West Indies scheduled to host the 2022 edition, India and England remain the prominent nations to have never staged it. Pakistan can be left out of the list under the existing circumstances.

For a country that promotes cricket like nobody else, this is an odd miss. The 50-over World Cup is going to be in India for the fourth time in 2023. The T20 World Cup will make a second appearance in India in 2021. The women’s World Cup has also been held thrice in India. The BCCI puts a lot of emphasis on development at the junior levels. So what prevents the board from staging U-19 World Cup in a place

unrivalled in terms of infrastructure and following?
Without saying that this is the reason BCCI doesn’t want it, it is evident that hosting the U-19 World Cup is not a profitable proposition. The ICC reserves TV rights for the tournaments it conducts. There is hardly any gate money or in-stadia advertising for U-19 matches. Countries hosting the senior World Cup can make money from the last two channels. For the U-19 World Cup, the ICC bears the operational costs, which makes sure that the host nation doesn’t incur losses. But there isn’t much for the host to look

forward to in terms of earning.
“This question should be directed to the ICC. It depends on them how they wish to host and promote the U-19 World Cup,” said former BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry. “I don’t think lack of profitability is a reason behind India not hosting it. The BCCI has been spending crores on domestic cricket, which is a non-profitable venture. The U-19 World Cup not being held in India is more of an ICC matter than the

BCCI being reluctant.”The ICC’s Executive Board takes the call on allocation of World Cups. The last time this was done was in 2014, when the cycle for 2015-2023 was announced. It appears that the BCCI never expressed willingness to host the junior event.

“I don’t think we have anything against the U-19 World Cup. Lack of revenue is not the reason. It’s just that it is still to come to India,” said former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah. “On the other hand, it has been good for our boys that they have won it in conditions they don’t encounter at home. It helps in their development. And taking it to places like Malaysia and UAE helps the promotion of the game.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
U-19 World Cup BCCI
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp