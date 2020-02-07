Home Sport Cricket

Women T20 World Cup to revolutionise game further: Harmanpreet Kaur

The tournament begins in Australia on February 21.

Published: 07th February 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

India women T20 team (BCCI Twitter)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Performances of the teams have gone better and better in the last two years and the upcoming women T20 World Cup has the potential to revolutionise the game even further, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said on Friday.

India, though, have struggled to put competitive scores in the ongoing tri-series in Australia, suffering back-to-back defeats against the hosts and England.

They are in a must-win situation against the hosts here on Saturday.

Even a win doesn't guarantee India's place in the final as it will depend on the outcome of the game between England and Australia.

In a column for the ICC, Harmanpreet wrote how women's T20 cricket has come a long way in the last two years.

"It wasn't so long ago that a par score in T20 cricket was 120 or 130. Now, that's not enough. Teams are looking much more confident and trying to get bigger scores on the board," said Harmanpreet.

"It's that change in the mindset that means performances are getting better across the board and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 has the potential to revolutionise the game even further."

The tournament begins in Australia on February 21.

"If I look back two years, India's 50-over side was doing well and our T20 was struggling. But in the past two years, we have transformed as a T20 team and are very positive going to Australia.

"When you look at the other teams competing in the World Cup, they're all looking in good shape ahead of the tournament. All of the teams have strengths, but so do we. Our strength is spin," said Haramanpreet.

She said that tri-series will help the team management find the best combination for the T20 World Cup.

"Our bowlers are always looking for the wicket-taking delivery and when we have our backs to the wall," she said.

While spinners have been doing the job for the team, the batters, especially the middler-order, needs to up its game.

"We haven't always managed to deliver on our potential as a team and winning games is always about how well you're able to execute your skills.

"In recent series wins over South Africa and the West Indies, we played to our full potential and that helped us get positive results.

If we give 100 per cent as a collective, results take care of themselves," said the skipper.

Harmanpreet also promised that 16-year-old Richa Ghosh will get a game in the tri-series.

India have only one league game left to try out Ghosh, touted as the next big thing in women's cricket alongside opener Shafali Verma, who is also 16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harmanpreet Kaur women cricket India women cricket team T20 World Cup
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp