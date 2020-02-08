Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli defends NZ series loss, says ODI least important format this year

After the high of T20 series whitewash, the Indians lost the ODI series after conceding an unassailable 0-2 lead following a 22-run defeat in the second match here on Saturday.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's India lost the ODI series to NZ after conceding an unassailable 0-2 lead following a 22-run defeat in the second match on Saturday. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

AUCKLAND: The high-flying Indians have been brought down by the Kiwis in the ODIs but an unperturbed Virat Kohli says this format is not much relevant this year, referring to the fast-approaching T20 World Cup and the engrossing fight for World Test championship.

"These were two pretty good games, great for the fans. I am particularly impressed with how we finished the game. First half we let things slip away. I think Saini and Jadeja showed great character but as I said one-day cricket in this calendar year is not as relevant like T20Is and Tests," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from October and the Indian team is not playing many ODIs this year.

MATCH REPORT | New Zealand beat India by 22 runs in second ODI to seal series 2-0 

After the ongoing series against New Zealand, India will compete against South Africa in a three-match ODI series, which will be its last in 2020.

The international teams are also fighting hard to earn points for the World Test Championship, which will be decided by June 2021.

The India skipper said despite defeat, they have got some positives too from the lost series and they can make changes to the playing XI for the third match.

"This was a game where we could have taken chances and capitalised. We didn't know Saini can be as good with the bat. We want guys to figure out situations themselves. We could definitely consider changes, we have nothing to lose now."

