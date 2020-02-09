Home Sport Cricket

Kousik guides Coimbatore to win

J Kousik’s unbeaten 41 helped Coimbatore beat Madurai by six wickets in the final of the TNCA inter-district T20 tournament for SS Rajan Trophy played at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

TNCA president Rupa Gurunath (right) was felicitated by the District Cricket Associations Secretaries Forum in Chennai on Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : J Kousik’s unbeaten 41 helped Coimbatore beat Madurai by six wickets in the final of the TNCA inter-district T20 tournament for SS Rajan Trophy played at MA Chidambaram Stadium.TNCA vice-president Dr P Ashok Sigamani was the chief guest.Brief scores: Madurai 112/7 in 20 ovs lost to Coimbatore 116/4 in 14.4 ovs (Kousik 41 n.o).

Shivi ton in vain
Shivi Pandey’s unbeaten 106 went in vain as Chhattisgarh lost to Rajasthan by three wickets in the BCCI women U-23 one-dayers.Brief scores: Assam 101 in 45.2 ovs (Diksha 3/19, Sanjula 3/20) lost to Goa 102/4 in 31 ovs. Chhattisgarh 158/7 in 50 ovs (Shivi 106 n.o) lost to Rajasthan 159/7 46.4 ovs (Sumitra 59; Ritu 3/37). Haryana 185/3 in 50 ovs (Shivangi 52, Tannu 57 n.o, Suman 57 n.o,) bt Tripura 113/8 in 50 ovs (Suman 3/15).

Loyola victorious
Loyola College of Arts & Science defeat Kongu Arts & Science, Erode by 62 runs in the quarterfinals of the Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial T20 tournament.Brief scores: Men: Loyola College 167/7 in 20 ovs bt Kongu Arts & Science, Erode 105/9 in 20 ovs. Christ College, Kerala 128/7 in 20 ovs lost to Guru Nanak A 129/6 in 17.3 ovs. Pachaiyappa’s 147/7 in 20 ovs bt KS Rangasamy College 139/8 in 20 ovs. Guru Nanak B 136/6 in 20 ovs lost to RKM Vivekananda 142/3 in 16.5 ovs.

Boopathy-Aayush wins
Boopathy Sakthivel and Aayush Bhat defeated Farhan Patrawala and Maan Kesharwani 6-2, 6-3 in the boys’ doubles final of the BR Adityan Memorial national series U-18 tennis tournament. Former India cricketer Robin Singh was the chief guest. Results: Boys: Boopathy Sakthivel/ Aayush Bhat bt Farhan Patrawala/Maan Kesharwani 6-2, 6-3. Girls: Akanksha Nitture/Vaishnavi Adkar bt Abhaya Vemuri/Apurva Vemuri 7-5, 6-4.

