Kousik guides Coimbatore to win

CHENNAI : J Kousik’s unbeaten 41 helped Coimbatore beat Madurai by six wickets in the final of the TNCA inter-district T20 tournament for SS Rajan Trophy played at MA Chidambaram Stadium.TNCA vice-president Dr P Ashok Sigamani was the chief guest.Brief scores: Madurai 112/7 in 20 ovs lost to Coimbatore 116/4 in 14.4 ovs (Kousik 41 n.o).

Shivi ton in vain

Shivi Pandey’s unbeaten 106 went in vain as Chhattisgarh lost to Rajasthan by three wickets in the BCCI women U-23 one-dayers.Brief scores: Assam 101 in 45.2 ovs (Diksha 3/19, Sanjula 3/20) lost to Goa 102/4 in 31 ovs. Chhattisgarh 158/7 in 50 ovs (Shivi 106 n.o) lost to Rajasthan 159/7 46.4 ovs (Sumitra 59; Ritu 3/37). Haryana 185/3 in 50 ovs (Shivangi 52, Tannu 57 n.o, Suman 57 n.o,) bt Tripura 113/8 in 50 ovs (Suman 3/15).

Loyola victorious

Loyola College of Arts & Science defeat Kongu Arts & Science, Erode by 62 runs in the quarterfinals of the Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial T20 tournament.Brief scores: Men: Loyola College 167/7 in 20 ovs bt Kongu Arts & Science, Erode 105/9 in 20 ovs. Christ College, Kerala 128/7 in 20 ovs lost to Guru Nanak A 129/6 in 17.3 ovs. Pachaiyappa’s 147/7 in 20 ovs bt KS Rangasamy College 139/8 in 20 ovs. Guru Nanak B 136/6 in 20 ovs lost to RKM Vivekananda 142/3 in 16.5 ovs.

Boopathy-Aayush wins

Boopathy Sakthivel and Aayush Bhat defeated Farhan Patrawala and Maan Kesharwani 6-2, 6-3 in the boys’ doubles final of the BR Adityan Memorial national series U-18 tennis tournament. Former India cricketer Robin Singh was the chief guest. Results: Boys: Boopathy Sakthivel/ Aayush Bhat bt Farhan Patrawala/Maan Kesharwani 6-2, 6-3. Girls: Akanksha Nitture/Vaishnavi Adkar bt Abhaya Vemuri/Apurva Vemuri 7-5, 6-4.