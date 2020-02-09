Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli urges fans to vote for Sachin Tendulkar in Laureus Sporting Moment

The moment, titled 'Carried On the Shoulders Of A Nation', is a reference to the Indian team's 2011 World Cup win.

Published: 09th February 2020 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team Captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

AUCKLAND: Describing batting legend Sachin Tendulkar as a "friend, teammate, mentor and icon", India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday urged everyone to vote for Tendulkar after he was shortlisted as one among five contenders for the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award.

"A friend, teammate, mentor and icon. Let's all come together and vote for Sachin paaji for the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020," Kohli said in a tweet.

The moment, titled 'Carried On the Shoulders Of A Nation', is a reference to the Indian team's 2011 World Cup win.

Tendulkar won the World Cup under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy in 2011 in Mumbai and was carried on the shoulders of his teammates in one of the lasting images of the country's sporting history. Kohli was among those who carried Tendulkar and later had famously said: "Tendulkar has carried the burden of the nation for 21 years; It was time we carried him."

The foundation has launched the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 for public voting, which gives fans the opportunity to choose the winner.

The winner will be announced during the Laureus World Sports Awards Show in Berlin on February 17.

The Indian team is currently in New Zealand and lost the three-match ODI series 2-0 on Saturday here. They take on the Kiwis for the third game, looking to pull one back and end on a high, on February 11 at Mount Maunganui. They have won the T20I series 5-0, and next play two Tests starting from February 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Laureus Sporting Moment
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp