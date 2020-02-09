Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | First in 5 years: Sachin Tendulkar returns with first-ball four

The Master Blaster managed to score a boundary on the first ball of the over bowled by Ellyse Perry.

Published: 09th February 2020 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian player Sachin Tendulkar bats during a celebrity cricket match to raise funds for people affected by the Australian bushfires, in Melbourne. (Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

MELBOURNE: Sachin Tendulkar is known to have been particularly devastating against the great Australian teams, he had played against in his illustrious career. On Sunday, he donned the Australian green and gold to play an over during the innings break of the Bushfire Cricket Bash legends match.

Tendulkar was facing Australia's star all rounder and 2019 Women's Cricketer of the Year Ellyse Perry in the over and Annabel Sutherland. He said while walking up to the pitch that it was the first time in five years that he was picking up a bat and the 46-year-old ended up hitting a four off the first ball he faced.

Former Indian player Sachin Tendulkar (R) speaks with Australian player Ellyse Perry (L) during a celebrity cricket match. (Photo | AFP)

Tendulkar is in Melbourne as coach of the team led by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who are playing against a team led by former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist. Perry, however, threw a challenge to Tendulkar on Saturday via a video message tweeted by the Australian women's team. Tendulkar in turn accepted the challenge.

"Sounds great Ellyse. I would love to go out there & bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury). Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, & to get me out there in the middle," he said.

Bushfire Bash was originally slated to be played at Sydney today but weather forecast prompted Cricket Australia to reschedule the game to ensure the best possible pitch and outfield conditions for the final of Big Bash League.

