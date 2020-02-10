Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh government to organise public reception for triumphant U-19 World Cup team

Bangladesh stunned favourites and defending champions India by three wickets in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday for the country's biggest victory in its cricket history.

Published: 10th February 2020 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

The Bangladesh cricket team pose for a group photograph after winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket finals between India and Bangladesh at the Senwes Park, in Potchefstroom. (Photo | AFP)

The Bangladesh cricket team pose for a group photograph after winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket finals between India and Bangladesh at the Senwes Park, in Potchefstroom. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DHAKA: The Bangladesh government will organise a "public reception" to celebrate the country's Under-19 World Cup triumph, its first in an ICC tournament across all levels.

In a high-voltage title clash, the end of which was marred by unruly celebrations by the champions, Bangladesh stunned favourites and defending champions India by three wickets in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday for the country's biggest victory in its cricket history.

"The date will be set after the team returns. The reception will be held at Suhrawardy Udyan," the country's Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader was quoted as saying by the 'Daily Star'.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shaikh Hasina, Quader told scribes at the Secretariat on Monday.

No Bangladesh team had won a world event before the country's U-19 side broke the jinx with victory over the three-time defending champions.

In a low-scoring final, Bangladesh first bowled out India for 177 in 47.2 overs and then did well enough to chase down a revised target of 170 in 42.1 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis method.

India's cricketing battles with Bangladesh have been marred by acrimony since the 2015 World Cup quarter-final at the MCG.

Having scripted their biggest triumph on Sunday, some Bangladeshi players got carried away while celebrating.

While their captain Akbar Ali apologised for the "unfortunate incident", his Indian counterpart Priyam Garg felt it is something that should not have happened.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Under-19 World Cup Bangladesh
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp