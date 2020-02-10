Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali battled pain of sister's death on way to U-19 World Cup triumph

On January 22, Akbar's elder sister Khadija Khatun passed away while giving birth to twins, according to a report in leading Bangladesh daily 'Prothom Alo'.

Published: 10th February 2020 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

The Bangladesh cricket team pose for a group photograph after winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket finals between India and Bangladesh at the Senwes Park, in Potchefstroom. (Photo | AFP)

The Bangladesh cricket team pose for a group photograph after winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket finals between India and Bangladesh at the Senwes Park, in Potchefstroom. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

RANGPUR: It was not only difficult on the pitch for Bangladesh's U-19 World Cup winning captain Akbar Ali when he came out to bat against India in the final in Potchefstroom. Off the field too, the 18-year-old was battling mental trauma after losing his elder sister days back.

On January 22, Akbar's elder sister Khadija Khatun passed away while giving birth to twins, according to a report in leading Bangladesh daily 'Prothom Alo'.

A staunch supporter of Akbar, the youngest of four brothers and a sister, she had watched her brother lead Bangladesh to a nine-wicket victory against Zimbabwe on January 18 in a Group C game of the World Cup.

But in the final, when the wicket-keeper batsman played the knock of his life -- an unbeaten 43 when his team were in a difficult situation chasing 177 -- Khadija could not watch her beloved brother take the nation over the line and in the process, hand Bangladesh their first World Cup title across all age groups.

Akbar was not informed about his sister's death initially as his family did not want him to lose focus. But he got to know somehow and then questioned one his brothers why he was not informed on January 24 after Bangladesh's match against Pakistan was abandoned due to rain.

He then shepherded Bangladesh to wins against hosts South Africa in the quarter-final and then New Zealand in the semi-final to fix a date with India in the final. Bangladesh won by three wickets (via D/L method) in a tense finish on Sunday.

The final ended on a controversial note with players of the two teams seen engaging in an exchange of words and even some pushing and shoving on the field, leaving a Bangladeshi flag damaged in the process, a Cricinfo report said.

"Akbar was closest to his sister. She loved Akbar a lot," Akbar's father was quoted as saying by 'Prothom Alo'.

"We did not want to inform him at first. He then called after the Pakistan match and questioned his brother why he was not kept in the loop. I did not have the courage to talk to him. I don't know what to say."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup Akbar Ali Bangladesh U-19 World Cup
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp