WATCH | U19 WC final: Bangladesh captain condemns 'unwanted aggression' as rival team come to blows

The Bangladesh players were overtly aggressive while fielding with their lead pacer Shoriful Islam sledging the Indian batsmen after every delivery.

Published: 10th February 2020 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh choked India to a meagre 177 in 47.2 overs. (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

POTCHEFSTROOM (South Africa): Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali, who regretted the unwanted aggression from his players which nearly resulted into a free for all after his team won the U-19 ICC World Cup.

In fact as Bangladesh approached the winning runs, Shoriful was seen swearing multiple times openly on camera.

"Some of our bowlers were emotional and were pumped up. What happened after the game was unfortunate. I would like to congratulate India," skipper Akbar showed maturity beyond years at the post-match conference.

MATCH REPORT | Bishnoi's fight goes vain as Bangladesh shock India to win maiden U-19 World Cup ​

As soon as the match ended, it became tense with Bangladeshi players rushing to the ground and most of them still displaying aggressive body language.

In fact, one India player rushed to confront and pushed a Bangladshi player who had allegedly said uncharitable things and it was coach Paras Mhambrey seen calming his boys.

"It's a dream come true. It's all about the hard work we have done over the last two years. The coaching staff... I just cannot thank them enough for how much support they have given us on and off the field.  We've had a very good experience, and this is just the beginning for us. Hopefully, this will be the stepping stone for us," said the skipper, who was also adjudged Player of the Final for his composed unbeaten 43.

