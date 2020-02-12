Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2020: RCB removes picture and posts from social media, Yuzvendra Chahal raises eyebrows

RCB, led by India skipper Virat Kohli, changed the name of their official Twitter handle raising a few eyebrows.

Published: 12th February 2020 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 08:48 PM

Yuzvendra Chahal during an IPL match for RCB (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday removed their profile picture and posts from various social media accounts, sending not only fans but their star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in a tizzy.

"Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go?" Chahal tweeted on his way back from New Zealand where he failed to inspire India to an ODI series win as they lost 0-3. Chahal was part of India's 5-0 T20I series whitewash prior to the ODIs.

The account removed its display picture and cover picture while the name was changed to just 'Royal Challengers'.

The same was done on their Instagram and Facebook accounts.

The RCB, meanwhile, announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, popularly known as Muthoot Blue, a diversified conglomerate in the financial services industry on Tuesday.

The partnership of title sponsor for the marquee T20 team includes the heavily valued "jersey front" logo placement, which will be prominent on the playing and training jersey, in stadium integration at home matches, digital and other high visible media platforms, a statement had said.

