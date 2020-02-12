Home Sport Cricket

KL Rahul can score a ton even as 12th man: Shikhar Dhawan

Rahul scored a magnificent 112 in the third and final ODI in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday and Dhawan was quick to congratulate the 27-year-old who finished the ODIs with 204 runs in three innings.

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Regular India opener Shikhar Dhawan feels that K.L. Rahul can score a hundred even as the 12th man, such has been his form.

"Well played and wonderful century bro keep going strong. The way you are batting, even if you go as 12th man you will score a ton," Dhawan said in an Instagram post.

Not too long ago, there was talk about Dhawan and Rahul fighting for a place in the opening slot alongwith Rohit Sharma. Since then, such has been the turn of events that Rahul has been tasked to keep wickets and bat in the middle order as Dhawan injured himself once again during the ODI series against Australia and was ruled out of the New Zealand tour.

Rahul displayed good form initially as an opener with his performances putting Dhawan under pressure as he was out injured.

But the Karnataka right-hander continued his purple patch in the middle order as well and that was on show in both the T20Is and ODIs in New Zealand. While Rahul helped India whitewash the Kiwis 5-0 in the T20Is, his efforts with the bat went in vain as India were drubbed 0-3 in the 50-over format.

