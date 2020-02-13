Home Sport Cricket

World T20: Call for mental conditioning coach gets louder after final collapse

Wednesday was a reality check for India women ahead of the World T20.

Published: 13th February 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Smriti Mandhana’s 66 off 37 balls was not enough for India to chase down 156 against Australia in the tri-series final | afp

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wednesday was a reality check for India women ahead of the World T20. Chasing 156 in the T20 tri-series final against Australia in Melbourne, the visitors were in the game, with the equation coming down to 41 off 35 balls after Smriti Mandhana’s 37-ball 66.

However, they lost seven wickets for 29 runs to lose by 11 runs. Australia won a match they could have lost, clawing back with the ball after being out of the game for 15 overs. Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen was the star, finishing with a career-best five for 12.

It was not the first time India crumbled at the death to hand their opponents an unlikely win. The 2017 World Cup final and World T20 semifinal against England in 2018 are examples. Not being able to perform under pressure is something that captain Harmanpreet Kaur had acknowledged in the past. To address this, she had said last September that a mental conditioning coach will do a world of good.

Three months later, with the team experiencing the same problem, the question of hiring a mental conditioning coach becomes more relevant. Former India women’s skipper Diana Edulji also thinks it is the way forward. “It’s high time we have a mental strengthening coach,” said Edulji.

“I have been saying this for the past two years but unfortunately, nothing has happened. I can’t understand the reason for these collapses. Suddenly, they are winning games from unbelievable situations. In the last match we won against Australia chasing 174. Then in two games (in tri-series), we collapsed from a winning position.”

That they are dependent on the top four is well-known. India’s average total in the tournament was 139.4 thanks largely to Smriti’s tally of 216 in five matches. Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet have a combined tally of 302 runs, with the rest contributing just 179 in the series. Thrice in the five matches, the middle-order comprising of Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy and Taniya Bhatia was exposed.

All-rounder Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh — who made her debut on Wednesday — were given just a game each. That wicketkeeper Taniya was sent in as low as at No 10 in the final is a another story.

“Is there something wrong in the middle and lower middle-order that nobody is able to question?” asked Edulji. “We are top-heavy. We were in a position to win in the 15th over and shouldn’t lose from there. There’s something wrong. With so many experienced heads in the support staff, what’s the message going to the batter that they are so scared and can’t hold on to their wickets. Some senior has to play the full 20 overs.”

Whether the problem is mental or technical, if India do not find a solution, their quest for a world title will remain a dream. With the World T20 beginning on February 21, time is running out. “Living on past laurels is not going to be enough to lift a Cup. And that’s the difference between India coming to the semifinals, finals and lifting the trophy. We need to get over this fear of losing. We need mental strength and belief in ourselves,” Edulji added.

Brief scores 
Australia 155/6 in 20 ovs (Beth 71 n.o, Deepti 2/30, Rajeshwari 2/32) bt India 144 in 20 ovs (Smriti 66; Jess 5/12).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World T20 Smriti Mandhana
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp