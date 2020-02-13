Home Sport Cricket

Junior players should have been taught how to behave

Imagine, Sachin Tendulkar at 19 was a full-fledged international, having scored Test tons in Manchester, Sydney, Perth, Johannesburg and Chennai.

Published: 13th February 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

India U-19 cricket team. (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

The all-Asian U-19 World Cup final in Potchefstroom should have been a matter of delight for neighbours India and Bangladesh. Instead, they made it an ugly spectacle. One wondered whether these are indeed teenagers learning their ropes in international cricket.

Imagine, Sachin Tendulkar at 19 was a full-fledged international, having scored Test tons in Manchester, Sydney, Perth, Johannesburg and Chennai. If only someone had told these youngsters about not only Tendulkar’s achievements, but also how he conducted himself on and off the field! For that matter, they should have looked up to their own mentor Rahul Dravid or other models like Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman.

Ravi Bishnoi was one of the two
U-19 Indian players to be sanctioned by ICC

One of the five players found guilty by the ICC for almost coming to blows was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, Ravi Bishnoi, who would have been India’s hero had they won the Cup.

The other Indian to be charged is Akash Singh. Bishnoi had an additional charge for his unbecoming behaviour after dismissing Avishek Das.

Three Bangladesh players charged for going berserk were Mohammad Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan. All the players received varying levels of sanctions and demerit points which will run for two years and their behaviour will come under microscope during that period if they turn out for India.

After the damage was done, the two captains realised that their players had gone too far. Bangladesh’s Akbar Ali said something bordering on an apology, while his Indian counterpart Priyam Garg felt it should not have happened.

The behaviour of the players reflected poorly on the managements of the teams. Players should have been told that they are at the threshold of careers that could take them very far as international players and that conduct is as much important as performance.

Cricketing ties between India and Bangladesh have a history, like it is between India and Pakistan, though not as do-or-die. Bangladesh’s in-your-face aggression began after their 2007 World Cup victory that eliminated India. Eight years later, at the MCG, they believed they could beat India in the quarterfinals, having won against England on the way.

In that game, Bangladesh thought Rohit Sharma was unfairly reprieved at a critical juncture as umpires judged a 50-50 above-the-waist full toss by Rubel Hossain to be a no-ball. After that the teams played a few close games and Bangladesh lost a couple from winning positions. Now their U-19 team has created a history and the players were carried away.

Beating India will always be a major feat for Pakistan and Bangladesh. Instead of cherishing the moment, the players tried to pour out their pent-up feelings and the Indians also did not help matters by behaving boorishly. India should have been celebrating World Cup’s highest run-getter Yashasvi Jaiswal’s batting, Bishnoi’s bowling and pacer Kartik Tyagi.

Instead, they lost their way while batting and could not keep their composure on the field. They got needled by the bowlers and could not get a decent total. India’s senior teams, both men and women, also had a bad time. Whatever Virat Kohli might say about his team’s performance, they were out of depth in the ODIs after winning the T20I series in New Zealand. India could have salvaged the last match, but the bowling looked thin.

The women’s team, which chased down Australia’s 173 in a crucial league game, failed to cross the line, unable to reach 155 in the final against them. The Indians must get over the nerves of playing in finals. They will be playing in the T20 World Cup from February 21 and should find ways to overcome difficult situations with their enormous talent.

(The writer is a veteran commentator. Views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sveturi@gmail.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
U-19 World Cup
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp