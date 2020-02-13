Home Sport Cricket

Tendulkar versus Lara in Road Safety World Series opener

Published: 13th February 2020 05:36 PM

Cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar of India and Brian Lara of West Indies. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two of the biggest names in world cricket -- legendary Sachin Tendulkar and West Indian Brian Lara -- will once again be up against each other for a noble cause.

The two champion players will clash against each other in the opening game of the 'Unacademy Road Safety World Series', a T20 tournament, when India Legends will take on West Indies Legends at Wankhede Stadium here on March 7.

As per the series schedule released on Thursday, a total of 11 matches will be played in the tournament.

The series will feature some big names in cricket from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa like Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Ajantha Mendis.

According to the organisers, the series aims to create awareness about road safety.

Two of these 11 matches will be played at Wankhede, four at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune, four at D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the final game will be played at Brabourne Stadium here on March 22.

Pune will host two India matches (against South Africa Legends on March 14 and Australia Legends on March 20), while Wankhede and D Y Patil will host one match each featuring the host team.

India Legends led by Tendulkar will play against Sri Lanka Legends at D Y Patil on March 10.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is the commissioner of the series and the games will commence at 7 pm.

