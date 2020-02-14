Home Sport Cricket

Advantage Shubman Gill in three-horse race

India keen to reward current form, practice match to determine if Shaw or Agarwal partners Punjab youngster

Published: 14th February 2020 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill (Photo | Shubman Gill Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rarely during their tenure, did the Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri combine make long-term plans other than getting Rohit Sharma to open at home, keeping in mind the ICC Test Championship assignments in New Zealand and Australia. They were building up for this since October, but just a week away from the first Test in Wellington, they have to plan afresh. And they have just one warm-up game to test what works.

While Rohit’s calf injury has ruined Plan A, it has also opened the door for Shubman Gill, who looks certain to make his Test debut. News is, there is no guarantee that despite some heavy scoring in home conditions, Mayank Agarwal will be in the XI. The three-day fixture starting on Friday is a platform for India to choose between him and Prithvi Shaw.

Agarwal, who scored a double century in India’s last Test series against Bangladesh, would have been a sure starter. But since arriving in New Zealand with the India A team in the second week of January, the opener has not touched fifty in nine innings across all formats, including the ODIs.

That he collected a pair in an unofficial Test in Christchurch against New Zealand A has prompted the team management to keep options open. Though there were talks of Shaw and Agarwal being the favoured pair, Gill has made a strong case for himself with scores of 83, 204 not out and 136 in two unofficial Tests.

Only the second century came as an opener, but Gill’s temperament and rich vein of form haven’t gone unnoticed. The team management has been impressed by the way he has shaped up after becoming a part of the Test squad in the series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

Shaw didn’t play the first-class fixtures in New Zealand, but scored 150 in a practice match for India A. Since then, he has touched fifty only once in six innings to go with two forty-plus scores. With little to choose between Agarwal and Shaw, India will be using the tie to decide who partners Gill at the top as they are wary of New Zealand’s new-ball bowlers.

If Shaw and Agarwal don’t deliver in the practice fixture, India may also think of slotting Hanuma Vihari at the top, like they did in Melbourne in 2018. He has scored two fifties and a century in three innings on this tour for India A. One of the fifties came when he opened.

That India are exploring these options isn’t surprising because they are aware of what New Zealand bowlers can do in their own conditions. The seam attack of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson can not only make early inroads by pitching it up and bringing swing into the equation, but they also use the short ball to good effect.

Wagner, especially, has become an exponent of it, which is why India’s think-tank is keen on playing in-form batsmen at the top, rather than those who did well in the past. With regards to the bowling department, India are keeping a close watch on the workload of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, as there are concerns over Ishant Sharma’s availability. The pacer is scheduled to undergo a fitness test on Saturday in Bengaluru. If he fails, India will play Umesh Yadav.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shubman Gill
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp