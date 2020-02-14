Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2020: Skipper Virat Kohli 'thrilled' with new RCB logo

The 2020 edition of the IPL will be the 13th season of the cash-rich T20 league.

Published: 14th February 2020 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli said that he is thrilled to see the new logo of the Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore. Indian captain Kohli is also the skipper of RCB and reacted to the team's new logo with a pun.

"LOGO ka kaam hai kehna. Thrilled to see our new @rcbtweets logo. It embodies the Bold pride and challenger spirit that our players bring to the field. Can't wait for #IPL2020 (sic.)" Kohli tweeted.

The 2020 edition of the IPL will be the 13th season of the cash-rich T20 league. RCB are one of three founding members who have never won the title. They last managed to qualify for the playoffs in 2016 after which they have finished bottom of the table twice in three years.

For now, however, Kohli's focus will be on the longest format of the game with his Indian team preparing to take on New Zealand in a two-Test series starting on February 21. The series is the final leg of their tour of New Zealand in which they have won a T20I series 5-0 before losing the subsequent ODI series 3-0.

