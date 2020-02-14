South Africa call off proposed Pakistan tour citing players' workload

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa have ruled out participation in a proposed T20 series in Pakistan following their India tour next month, citing players' workload.

The tour will be rescheduled at a later date suitable to both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA).

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said he respected the decision made by its South African counterpart.

"While we were keenly looking forward to hosting South Africa next month, we respect Cricket South Africa's reason for not sending their side next month.

Managing player workload is a top priority for any cricket board, and from that perspective, their decision is understandable.

"We are pleased that the CSA remains committed to rescheduling this short series as soon as practically possible.

As there is a strong willingness and commitment, both the boards are now exploring their FTPs to find gaps so that we can agree on the dates," Khan said in a PCB statement.

South Africa play three ODIs in India from March 12 to 18 and the tour of Pakistan for three T20s in Rawalpindi was planned after that.

South Africa are currently playing T20s against England after competing in four Tests and three ODIs.

After the three T20s against England, the Proteas will host Australia for three ODIs and as many T20s with the last match ending on March 7, leaving less than a week in between for the series-opener in India at Dharamsala.

The IPL also starts in the last week of March.

The proposed three-match T20 series was over and above two-Test and three-T20 series in January, next year, which is part of the Future Tours Programme.

"The CSA conveyed their decision to the PCB this afternoon after taking into account player workload," the PCB statement added.