Tamil Nadu restricted to 250 on opening day of Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 tournament

RIDING on half centuries by S Aravind (59) and R Sonu Yadav (64), Tamil Nadu managed to post 250 in 69.

Published: 15th February 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 09:04 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on half centuries by S Aravind (59) and R Sonu Yadav (64), Tamil Nadu managed to post 250 in 69.1 overs against Madhya Pradesh on the first day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 tournament.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 250 in 69.1 ovs (S Aravind 59, R Sonu Yadav 64; Ankush Tyagi 4/102) vs Madhya Pradesh 61 for no loss in 16 ovs (Ashutosh Sharma 32 rtd). Big win for Lalaji Half-centuries by S Shrenik (85 n.o) and Gaurav Ravindran (71 n.o) paved the way for Lalaji Memorial Omega International School to hammer Nellai Nadar by ten wickets in the TNCA city schools U-16 tournament for C Ramaswamy Trophy.

Brief scores: Everwin school 118/9 in 30 ovs (Dhaerya A Davey 3/28) lost to Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram 119/6 in 24.4 ovs (Dhaerya A Davey 34). Don Bosco 226/3 in 30 ovs (K Vikram 104, SR Athish 81, C Akshath Pradeep 3/34) bt St Patrick’s ‘A’ 170/9 in 30 ovs (Yovani Gabriel 73). PSBB Millennium School ‘A’ 159 in 27.3 ovs (R Prasidh Ram 38, H Varun 34, R Adithya 5/24) bt Santhome HSS 121/9 in 30 ovs (Nayef Ahmed 56, R Prasidh Ram 3/14). Nellai Nadar 157 in 29.2 ovs (AP Pragadeesh Kumar 44, RK Jayant 38, Saravanan 3/33) lost to Lalaji Memorial Omega IS 159 for no loss in 28.3 ovs (S Shrenik 85 n.o, Gaurav Ravindran 71 n.o.). DAV Public School 136/9 in 30 ovs (RA Nithish 67) bt Maharishi Vidya Mandir 110 in 26.5 ovs (RM Saikanna Kanagasabai 3/27). AVM Rajeswari ‘B’ 83 in 29.5 ovs (V Adharsh Gurudev 4/17) lost to PS SSS 85/6 in 19.4 ovs (L Vikram 31 n.o, T Muthaiah 4/7). White Warriors bag title An all-round effort by C Shushaanthika (34; 3/8) helped White Warriors beat Yellow Challengers by 104 runs in the final of TNCA women’s one-day league for Freyer Trophy. Brief scores: White Warriors 210 in 49.5 ovs (S Pavithra 41, C Shushaanthika 34,

S Meenakshi 30, KB Vamsi 3/44) bt Yellow Challengers 106 in 36.3 ovs (C Shushaanthika 3/8). SRM clinch overall crown SRM Institute of Science and Technology clinched the overall trophy at VASPO 2020, organised by MOP Vaishnav Coll e ge for Women. The runners-up trophy was bagged by St Joseph’s College of Engineering. VVR Raj Satyen, secretary of AIADMK’s IT wing was the chief guest and gave away the prizes. Fomer India swimmer Agnishwar Jayaprakash was the guest of honour. Results: Chess: 1. St Joseph’s College of Engineering, 2. Ethiraj, 3. WCC. Basketball: 1. Hindustan Institute S&T, 2. SRM Institute of Science and Technology, 3. Ethiraj. Table tennis: 1. SRM Institute of Science and Technology, 2. SSN, 3. BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute. Badminton: 1. St Joseph’s CoE, 2. SSN, 3. Loyola ICAM. Ball badminton: 1. SRM IST, 2. Ethiraj, 3. SDNB Vaishnav. Volleyball: 1. Hindustan Institute, 2. SRM, 3. St Joseph’s College of Engineering. Two losses for FC Madras FC Madras lost to Chennaiyin FC in the U-13 and U-15 categories of the Hero Junior League 2019-2020, Chennai Zone, at SSN College ground near Kelambakkam on Friday. Results: (U-13 ): CFC 1 (Adam 20’) FC Madras 0. (U-15): CFC 4 (Rahul 4’, OG Ujjwal 29’, Elvis 79’, Abilash 90’+5 ) FC Madras 3 (Seigoulun 11’, Manglenthang 68’ (P), Rathinavel 89’ ).

