BCCI to probe how three applications for selector posts landed in spam folder

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BCCI on Saturday launched an internal probe after former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan’s and two other applications to be national selectors went missing from the mailbox of the designated id created for the two spots. The applications were reportedly found in the spam folder by one of the officials, who is involved in the interview process, following which the matter was brought to the notice of the BCCI office-bearers.

The BCCI had adv­e­rtised for these two sp­ots as well as for places in the junior men and women’s panels. The deadline for submitting applications ended on January 24. Soon after short-listing candidates, an official is understood to have come ac­ross the missing applications in the spam box of the mail id: nationalsrselectors@bcci.tv.

The matter is understood to have been brought to the notice of BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Saturday, who then asked for an internal probe into the matter as Sivaramakrishnan is considered to be a front-runner to replace MSK Prasad as the chairman of selectors. What made the episode intriguing is that the password for the mail id was known only by a couple of officials. Reportedly, when one of them found the applications in the spam box, they were already found to have been opened.

“Nobody knows how these applications landed in spam box. Since there is no clarity, an internal probe is on to find if it was an act of sabotage or a technical glitch. As per records, Sivaramak­r­i­s­hnan’s application was the fi­rst to land on January 22. Th­ough the final list of sh­­­­ort-listed candidates was prepared, since it was not his fault, his application was duly considered and following the approval from the secretary, has been included for a final ro­und of interview,” a BCCI source told this newspaper.

The BCCI, as per its policy, has been inviting applications for such posts via mails designated for specific openings and this is the first time that such an incident has been noticed. It is learnt that the BCCI has also re­ached out to Sivaramakrishnan and two others to ap­prise them of the situation, but the issue is likely to be ra­ised at the BCCI’s Ap­ex Council meeting scheduled to take place on Sunday in Delhi.

Meanwhile, among the names who are short-listed for the last round of interview alongside Sivaramakrishnan — which will see the Cricket Advisory Committee involving Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik meet the candidates in person — include Venkatesh Prasad, Ajit Agarkar, Rajesh Chauhan. Though the new constitution has done away with the zonal system, it would be interesting to see if the BCCI still goes by it to keep the balance intact.