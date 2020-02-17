Home Sport Cricket

'If AB De Villiers is in form and raring to go...' Coach Mark Boucher opens up on World T20 plans

Soon after taking charge as South Africa's head coach in December last year, Boucher said he may try to persuade a few recent retirees, including de Villiers, to return to the national squad. 

Published: 17th February 2020 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Big-hitting Proteas batsman AB de Villiers. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: The retired AB de Villiers will be considered for a place in the South African T20 World Cup squad only if he shows good form and proves himself to be the "best man for the job", says the team's head coach Mark Boucher.

Soon after taking charge as South Africa's head coach in December last year, Boucher said he may try to persuade a few recent retirees, including de Villiers, to return to the national squad ahead of the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October-November.

"He's (de Villiers) a discussion in the media and in the public but he is no discussion for me.

ALSO READ | Happy birthday: AB de Villiers: This is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'

I have had chats with him and we will probably know pretty soon what's going to happen with him," Boucher said after South Africa's 1-2 defeat to England in the just-concluded three-match T20 series at home.

"Like I said from day one when I took over, if we are going to a World Cup, I would like to have our best players there.

"If AB is in good form and he is raring to go and he makes himself available for the time we have asked him to be available; if he is the best man for the job, then he must go," he added.

Boucher said "ego" would not come in the way of taking de Villiers back, whose previous request for a comeback before last year's ODI World Cup was turned down by the then team management and the national selectors.

"It's not about egos or anything like that, it's about sending your best team to the World Cup to try and win that competition," he added.

De Villiers, 36, retired from all international cricket in May 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AB de Villiers World T20 T20 World Cup South Africa cricket team Mark Boucher South Africa coach
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp