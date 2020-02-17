Home Sport Cricket

CK Nayudu U-23: Sankar helps TN cut down first-innings deficit

NIKHIL Mishra’s 140 and Abhay Tipnis’ 55 helped Madhya Pradesh take a lead of 200 runs over Tamil Nadu on the third day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match played at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground

Published: 17th February 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

stumps

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Nikhil Mishra’s 140 and Abhay Tipnis’ 55 helped Madhya Pradesh take a lead of 200 runs over Tamil Nadu on the third day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match played at Salem Cricket Foundation Grounds. Nikhil and Abhay added 109 runs in 31.4 overs for the ninth wicket. In reply, D Gauri Sankar scored 71 as Tamil Nadu ended the day at 196 for four in their second essay.

S Karthick’s 5/26, which i
ncluded a hat-trick,
went in vain for Ordinance
Clothing Factory vs Apollo Tyres

They now trail by four runs. Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 250 & 196/4 in 62 ovs (Gauri Sankar 71, Vimal Khumar 42) vs Madhya Pradesh 450 (Parth Goswami 55, Ashutosh Sharma 103, Nikhil Mishra 140, Abhay Tipnis 55; R Sonu Yadav 4/81, Yazh Arun Mozhi 3/93) Apollo Tyres win B Praanesh and K Mathan took three wickets each to help Apollo Tyres post a thrilling one-run win over Ordinance Clothing Factory in the 16th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy on Sunday. Brief scores: Group A: Apollo Tyres 132 in 25.5 ovs (A Prithvi Raj 33, S Sreeram 31;

S Karthick 5/26) bt Ordinance Clothing Factory 131 in 29.3 ovs (B Praanesh 3/29, K Mathan 3/41). Michelin Tyres 130 in 25.4 ovs (P Yuvaraja 66; S Gopal 6/25) bt Ashok Leyland 122 in 29 ovs (S Gopal 56; M Ramachandran 4/24). Group B: Lucas TVS 201/8 in 30 ovs (TSR Venkateswara 73, R Madhan Mohan 53, R Thangavel 41 n.o; E Bobby Jayaprakash 4/52) bt HVF 177/8 in 30 ovs (E Bobby Jayaprakash 42, Gopal Chandra Das 40, V Venkatesan 30; S Karthik 3/46). U-17 cricket tournament Twenty schools will participate in the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association inter-school U-17 tournament to be held from February 17 to 22 at Sumangali Grounds. GTA Vidhya Mandir post win GTA Vidhya Mandir beat Chennai Public School (TMZ) by three wickets in the Lion MS Ranganathan Sports Foundation U-14 round-robin tournament played at Reddy Sumangali Grounds, Medavakkam. Brief scores: Chennai Public School 164/6 in 30 ovs (S Aaditya 44, S Shourya 30) lost to GTA Vidhya Mandir 165/7 in 27.2 ovs (Krithick 89 n.o; P Vishaanth 3/37).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp