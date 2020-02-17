CK Nayudu U-23: Sankar helps TN cut down first-innings deficit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nikhil Mishra’s 140 and Abhay Tipnis’ 55 helped Madhya Pradesh take a lead of 200 runs over Tamil Nadu on the third day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match played at Salem Cricket Foundation Grounds. Nikhil and Abhay added 109 runs in 31.4 overs for the ninth wicket. In reply, D Gauri Sankar scored 71 as Tamil Nadu ended the day at 196 for four in their second essay.

They now trail by four runs. Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 250 & 196/4 in 62 ovs (Gauri Sankar 71, Vimal Khumar 42) vs Madhya Pradesh 450 (Parth Goswami 55, Ashutosh Sharma 103, Nikhil Mishra 140, Abhay Tipnis 55; R Sonu Yadav 4/81, Yazh Arun Mozhi 3/93) Apollo Tyres win B Praanesh and K Mathan took three wickets each to help Apollo Tyres post a thrilling one-run win over Ordinance Clothing Factory in the 16th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy on Sunday. Brief scores: Group A: Apollo Tyres 132 in 25.5 ovs (A Prithvi Raj 33, S Sreeram 31;

S Karthick 5/26) bt Ordinance Clothing Factory 131 in 29.3 ovs (B Praanesh 3/29, K Mathan 3/41). Michelin Tyres 130 in 25.4 ovs (P Yuvaraja 66; S Gopal 6/25) bt Ashok Leyland 122 in 29 ovs (S Gopal 56; M Ramachandran 4/24). Group B: Lucas TVS 201/8 in 30 ovs (TSR Venkateswara 73, R Madhan Mohan 53, R Thangavel 41 n.o; E Bobby Jayaprakash 4/52) bt HVF 177/8 in 30 ovs (E Bobby Jayaprakash 42, Gopal Chandra Das 40, V Venkatesan 30; S Karthik 3/46). U-17 cricket tournament Twenty schools will participate in the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association inter-school U-17 tournament to be held from February 17 to 22 at Sumangali Grounds. GTA Vidhya Mandir post win GTA Vidhya Mandir beat Chennai Public School (TMZ) by three wickets in the Lion MS Ranganathan Sports Foundation U-14 round-robin tournament played at Reddy Sumangali Grounds, Medavakkam. Brief scores: Chennai Public School 164/6 in 30 ovs (S Aaditya 44, S Shourya 30) lost to GTA Vidhya Mandir 165/7 in 27.2 ovs (Krithick 89 n.o; P Vishaanth 3/37).