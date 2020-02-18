ICC mulling to hold 'T20 Champions Cup' between 2023 and 2031

By ANI

LONDON: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is planning to hold a T20 Champions Cup in the 2023-31 cycle. The tournament would have the top ten teams in the world play 48 matches. This is the same number of games which was played during last year's 50-over World Cup, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

As per the ICC's proposal, there would be a T20 Champions Cup in 2024 and 2028 and an ODI Champions Cup in 2025 and 2029, alongside the T20 World Cups in 2026 and 2030, and the ODI World Cups in 2027 and 2031.

The 50-over Champions Cup can be considered the same as the Champions Trophy. However, the T20 Champions Cup can be treated like a World Cup. ICC's full-member nations have been given until March 15 to submit expressions of interest to bid for global events in the 2023-2031 cycle.

This proposal may not go down well with the BCCI, Cricket Australia and ECB as these three boards earlier expressed interest for having broad windows for bilateral cricket. If these events are held as proposed by the ICC, then the window for holding bilateral series would significantly come down and may result in losses for the respective boards.

The apex cricketing council is also planning to hold a Champions Cup for both T20 and 50-over matches for women's game.

Under the terms set out by the ICC for bidding, the host nation for each event would retain ticketing, hospitality, and catering revenues, while the ICC would retain all other commercial and broadcast rights to each event.