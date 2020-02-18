Motera Stadium to be world's largest cricket stadium, confirms BCCI

NEW DELHI: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Tuesday confirmed that Motera Stadium will be the world's largest cricket stadium with a sitting capacity of more than one lakh spectators.
"#MoteraStadium Ahmedabad, India Seating capacity of more than 1,10,000 World's largest #Cricket stadium," the BCCI wrote on Twitter.
#MoteraStadium— BCCI (@BCCI) February 18, 2020
Ahmedabad, India
Seating capacity of more than 1,10,000
World's largest #Cricket stadium pic.twitter.com/FKUhhS0HK5
The Motera Stadium will dislodge Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground as the wold's largest stadium. Located in Ahmedabad, the Motera Stadium was made in 1982 with a seating capacity of 49,000 at the time of construction, which has now been increased.