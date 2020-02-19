Home Sport Cricket

India vs New Zealand Tests: Matt Henry replaces soon to be dad Neil Wagner

Wagner is among New Zealand's senior pacers alongside Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

New Zealand's Matt Henry (File Photo)

By PTI

WELLINGTON: New Zealand on Wednesday called in pacer Matt Henry for the first Test against India as cover for Neil Wagner, who is awaiting the birth of his first child.

The left-arm fast bowler has an impressive record in Tests, having taken 204 wickets in 47 games at an average of 26.63.

"Neil Wagner will not be joining the squad in Wellington ahead of the first Test as he and his wife Lana await the birth of their first child. Wagner will remain in Tauranga until birth. Matt Henry joins the squad tonight as cover," the Black Caps tweeted.

Though Kyle Jamieson is in line to make a Test debut, Henry, who has played 12 Tests and 52 ODIs, is also in the mix.

Henry, however, doesn't have much of a record to boast about in the five-day format, having picked up 30 wickets in 12 games at an average of 50.16.

