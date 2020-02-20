Home Sport Cricket

Rishabh Pant contender to make Test XI

The Indian team is contemplating whether to recall wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant for the first Test against New Zealand starting in Wellington on Friday.

Published: 20th February 2020 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian team is contemplating whether to recall wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant for the first Test against New Zealand starting in Wellington on Friday. A decision is expected on Thursday as India are prepared to wait and see how the pitch shapes up, which at present resembles a green carpet, according to information received from New Zealand.

ALSO READ | Acceptance matters: Rahane's words of wisdom to struggling Pant

Though the team management expects some of the grass to be shaved, they believe it will have significant assistance for the seamers. Virat Kohli & Co are planning to field a four-bowler attack. It is understood that Ishant Sharma, who recovered from an ankle injury and joined the team in New Zealand, will start with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. With wind being a factor in Wellington, India are looking to play Ravichandran Ashwin, as he can use conditions better to get drift.

Coming back to Pant, India believe he can offer more on these sort of pitches. Plus, his aggressive game gives him an edge over Wriddhiman Saha. But dropping the latter won’t be an easy decision as after replacing Pant in the XI, Saha has done well in five Tests. Pant’s last Test was against West Indies in August and he didn’t play any of the international games on this tour. In the practice match last week, he batted above Saha in both innings and scored 7 & 70. As revealed by Kohli, India will open with Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw with Hanuma Vihari at No 6 to strengthen the batting.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rishabh Pant Indian Test team India vs New Zealand New Zealand Tests
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp