Home Sport Cricket

Women's World T20: Poonam Yadav reminds Australians that looks are deceptive

Plundering runs with elan, the hosts were expected to overhaul India’s modest target of 133 in no time; until Poonam stepped in... 

Published: 22nd February 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

India's Poonam Yadav, left, celebrates with teammate Harmanpreet Kaur after taking the wicket of Australia's Jess Jonassen during the first game of the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup in Sydney.

India's Poonam Yadav (L) celebrates with teammate Harmanpreet Kaur after taking the wicket of Australia's Jess Jonassen during the first game of the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup in Sydney. (Photo | AP)

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Poonam Yadav could be dismissed as a young girl on the field. All of four-foot-eleven, she is not among the taller members of the squad. Playing against Australians, with an average height over five-foot-six, only made her look smaller. However clichéd it may sound, looks are deceptive. The Aussies learnt the hard way in the first World T20 match in Sydney on Friday.

READ HERE | India vs Australia: Slow and steady spins the race

Plundering runs with elan, the hosts were expected to overhaul India’s modest target of 133 in no time. Not until Poonam stepped in with her lazy loopy leg-spinners, turning either way without fuss. Her staggering figure of 4/19 helped India win by 17 runs. What more, she was even on a hat-trick.

Miles away in Agra, Poonam’s childhood coach Manoj Singh was glued to the TV set following her each move. He still recollects how she turned her disadvantage into a weapon. "Many people might think that short height has its own disadvantages and some might even consider it as a weakness," said Singh from Agra. “But not Poonam. She turned it into her strength. When you are of that height, you need to provide a good flight to make the ball travel. That (flight) has become her weapon now. Today (Friday) when she bowled those wrong'uns, Australian batters couldn't read it."

The leg-spinner used her weapon, googly, judiciously and bamboozled the defending champions. Though she was introduced into the attack after nine overs, the 24 deliveries that she bowled were enough for India. From 67/2, Australia lost a flurry of wickets to eventually bundle out for 115. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Poonam Yadav India vs Australia India women cricket team Womens T20 World Cup women cricket World T20
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp