Defiant Karnataka have a foot in semifinals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Karnataka’s bowlers delivered when it mattered and batsmen built on the advantage to help their team reach a position of strength on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday. After taking a slender but crucial lead of 14 runs, they reached 245 for four in the second innings to reduce chances of a home team comeback on the last day.

It was advantage J&K when play started on the fourth day in Jammu. But after resuming on 88/2 with the primary aim of securing first-innings lead, they kept suffering regular blows despite a knock of 62 by Shubham Khajuria. At 168/7, it was advantage Karnataka.No 6 Abdul Samad hit a 50-ball 43 and kept J&K in it. At 192 for seven, overtaking Karnataka’s 206 was a possibility. Then left-arm spinner J Suchith dismissed Samad at this stage before speedster M Prasidh Krishna took the last two wickets without any addition to the total. Prasidh finished with four for 42 as J&K were bowled out for 192.

Batsmen still had to make sure that Karnataka didn’t crumble. Half-centuries from opener R Samarth and No 5 KV Siddharth ensured just that. Samarth fell for 74, but Siddharth was batting on 75.

Gujarat first to qualify

Gujarat became the first team to qualify for the semifinals. They beat Goa by 464 in Valsad with a day to spare. After declaring their second innings at 199/6, they set Goa a target 629 to win. Goa’s second essay of 164 lasted just 66.4 overs, with left-arm spinner Siddh­arth Des­a­i (5/81) and Arzan Nag­­­a­s­w­alla (4/18) sharing nine wi­c­kets.

Saurashtra in total control

In Ongole, Saurashtra prolonged their second innings to put the issue beyond Andhra. Having taken a first-innings lead of 283 runs, the visitors reached 375 for nine to stretch their advantage to 658 runs. Prerak Mankad (85), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (60) and Avi Barot (54) hit half-centuries to punish Andhra, who were all out for 136 in the first innings.

Bengal strengthen position

In Cuttack, Bengal took a firm step towards the semifinals by reaching 361 for seven in the second innings against Odisha. They lead by 443 runs. Odisha ne­eded wickets to make a ma­tch of it but Bengal batsmen ensured there was no way back for the hosts.

Brief scores

(Quarterfinals, Day 4)

In Cuttack: Bengal 332 & 361/7 (A Raman 67, SP Goswami 78, Shahbaz Ahmed 52 n.o.; GB Poddar 3/95) vs Odisha 250.

In Valsad: Gujarat 602/8d ec & 199/6 dec (BH Merai 50; LA Garg 4/30) beat Goa 173 & 164 (SS Prabhudessai 66; AR Nagwaswalla 4/18, SA Desai 5/81). Gujarat advanced to semifinals.

In Jammu: Karnataka 206 & 245/4 (R Samarth 74, KV Siddharth 75 n.o) vs Jammu & Kashmir 192 (SP Khajuria 62; Prasidh Krishna 4/42).

In Ongole: Saurashtra 419 & 375/9 (A Barot 54, PN Mankad 85, DA Jadeja 60; Md Rafi 3/92, Sai Krishna 4/47) vs Andhra 136.

